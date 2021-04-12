Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Greek-American artist JD Sarantakos released his highly-anticipated new EP "Don't Do It." Digital Journal has the scoop. After the smooth "Just You," it closes with the laid-back and mellow "Into You." It encompasses elements of contemporary sock rock, indie, jazz, and adult contemporary music. To check out JD Sarantakos' new music, Aside from his own music, Sarantakos continues to produce, write and develop other artists. He is the older brother of world-renowned magician The Verdict Overall, JD Sarantakos delivers in his new EP Don't Do It. This four-track collection is highly eclectic where each song has its own identity. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done. For more information on multi-talented artist JD Sarantakos Eric Martin Koppelman His EP was released on Friday, April 10, and it opens with the upbeat title track "Don't Do It," which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by the enthralling "Why?"After the smooth "Just You," it closes with the laid-back and mellow "Into You." It encompasses elements of contemporary sock rock, indie, jazz, and adult contemporary music.To check out JD Sarantakos' new music, click here Aside from his own music, Sarantakos continues to produce, write and develop other artists. He is the older brother of world-renowned magician Criss Angel ("Mindfreak').Overall, JD Sarantakos delivers in his new EP Don't Do It. This four-track collection is highly eclectic where each song has its own identity. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.For more information on multi-talented artist JD Sarantakos and his new EP, check out his official homepage , and follow him on Twitter and Facebook More about JD Sarantakos, Ep, Artist, Criss Angel JD Sarantakos Ep Artist Criss Angel