The song "Godspeed" from the acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge is one of the most important songs that the band has ever released. "Godspeed" is the fourth track featured on their latest studio album, Walk the Sky, which was released on Napalm Records. The lyrics are profound and compelling and they hit the listener like a shot in the heart. Anybody who has ever lost anybody special in their lives can relate to its raw and authentic lyrics. It is upbeat and mid-tempo and it allows the band to carry their message across. The tune feels like a celebration of an influential person's life. Lead guitarist Mark Tremonti wrote "Godspeed" in loving memory of his late dear friend, Seth Luker, and the song was so personal to him that it has struck a chord with their fans and listeners from all over the world. In a post on his social media pages, Tremonti praised Luker for being "the best" and "pure class." Front-man Myles Kennedy allows his rich, harking voice to capture the essence of the lyrics of "Godspeed." It is a controlled, soothing and captivating vocal performance, all in one. "Farewell, godspeed, and goodbye, you have lived and you have changed all our lives, cast away our regrets and all our fears, just like, like you did when you were here" Kennedy sings in the chorus. The Verdict Overall, "Godspeed" is a fitting tribute by Mark Tremonti to his late friend, and Myles Kennedy and the rest of the band simply knock it out of the ballpark; moreover, it is a powerful song about living with loss and healing. Listeners should have a Kleenex box nearby as it deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty and melancholy. Each time this journalist listens to this song, it feels like it was written for him in memory of his best friend as well, and that goes to show the power of Alter Bridge's songwriting and storytelling, and the message embedded in their music. "Godspeed" garners an A+ rating, and it ought to be released as a single at some point in the near future since it is bound to have a positive impact on people's lives. Walk the Sky is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Alter Bridge and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Myles Kennedy about their latest studio offering, Walk the Sky