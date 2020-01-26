Email
article imageReview: Gloria Gaynor wins 2020 Grammy Award, 40 years after first win Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Los Angeles - On January 26, veteran music star Gloria Gaynor was a big winner at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Gaynor took home the coveted Grammy Award for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for her critically-acclaimed album, Testimony, proving that she is a true force to be reckoned with. The album garnered a rave review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
"I am, at last, able to balance out my piano," she said, as she accepted the coveted Grammy Award. She previously won the Grammy for "Best Disco Recording" 40 years ago for her signature tune, "I Will Survive."
She was also nominated for the Grammy Award for "Best Gospel Performance/Song" for "Talkin' 'Bout Jesus," her collaboration with Yolanda Adams.
A few weeks ago, Ms. Gaynor accepted the "Icon Award" at the 2020 She Rocks Awards.
Testimony is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
To learn more about Gloria Gaynor and her music, check out her official website.
