On January 17, the eighth annual She Rocks Awards took place at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, which was a part of the 2020 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show.

Grammy winner and disco queen Gloria Gaynor was honored with the coveted "Legend Award." In her eloquent acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude to She Rocks and she hopes that they will continue to recognize and commend admirable and exemplary women. Gaynor subsequently noted that she hopes to continue to pave the way for others to honor women and give them their due in more and more areas of life.

She went on to perform her global smash disco hit "I Will Survive," as well as her newer song "Talkin' Bout Jesus, which is vying for a 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Gospel Performance/Song." Both songs were well-received and she maintained great control over her powerful sultry voice, which only gets better with age and experience. At 70 years old, Gaynor proves that age is just a number.

Aside from the "Best Gospel Performance/Song" category, Gaynor is also nominated for the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for Testimony. Tune in on January 26 on CBS to see if she will win one or both Grammy categories.

Testimony by Gloria Gaynor is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

For more information on Gloria Gaynor and her music, visit her official homepage.

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Gloria Gaynor's Testimony album.