Grammy award-winning disco queen Gloria Gaynor ("I Will Survive") is back stronger than ever with her latest studio offering, "Testimony."

It opens with the bluesy "Amazing Grace," and she picks up the pace with the groovy and sassy "Back on Top." She collaborates with MercyMe's bandleader Bart Millard on "He Won't Let Go."

Equally remarkable tunes are the mellow "Joy Comes in the Morning," as well as the refreshing and optimistic "Only You Can Do."

Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Jason Crabb joins Gaynor for two songs "Singin' Over Me" and "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" (along with Mike Farris and Bart Millard) where Crabb lends his rich, velvet voice, which blends well with Gaynor's, and the end result is two vocal events.

Gospel sensation Yolanda Adams collaborates with Gaynor on "Talkin' 'Bout Jesus" and they both knock this track out of the ballpark.

The CD closes with "Man of Peace," a collaboration with Mike Farris and on an uplifting note with the inspirational ballad "Day One."

Testimony is available on iTunes and on Spotify

The Verdict

Overall, Gloria Gaynor shines on this new Christian and gospel music album, Testimony. She proves that she is still at the top of her game musically, with this new musical project, even four decades after "I Will Survive" topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Testimony is a keeper and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Gloria Gaynor and her music, check out her official homepage