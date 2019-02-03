Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Atlanta - On February 3, 2019, the "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The R&B queen's goal was for her to touch people in a "different way" with her national anthem rendition, and it is evident that she accomplished and surpassed that goal. The "Midnight Train to Georgia" singer was able to touch her audience deeply, on an emotional level. Vocally, Gladys Knight is in a league of her own, and her live national anthem performance garnered an A rating. In addition to Knight, deaf activist Aaron Loggins signed the "Star-Spangled Banner" in American Sign Language (ASL). He also signed "America the Beautiful," which was performed by Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle. To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Gladys Knight and her music, check out her Read More: In other Super Bowl LIII music news, A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Knight was dressed in an elegant white gown, and the seven-time Grammy winner delivered a remarkable version of our national anthem. It was sultry, heartfelt, passionate and it stood out by a mile. She was a true song stylist and was able to form a strong connection with everybody that was watching. Gladys Knight proves that she is like fine wine, where she gets better with age and experience.The R&B queen's goal was for her to touch people in a "different way" with her national anthem rendition, and it is evident that she accomplished and surpassed that goal.The "Midnight Train to Georgia" singer was able to touch her audience deeply, on an emotional level. Vocally, Gladys Knight is in a league of her own, and her live national anthem performance garnered an A rating.In addition to Knight, deaf activist Aaron Loggins signed the "Star-Spangled Banner" in American Sign Language (ASL). He also signed "America the Beautiful," which was performed by Grammy-nominated R&B duo Chloe x Halle.To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Gladys Knight and her music, check out her official website : In other Super Bowl LIII music news, Digital Journal reviewed Adam Levine and Maroon 5's halftime show. More about Gladys Knight, Super Bowl LIII, National Anthem, Soul, empress Gladys Knight Super Bowl LIII National Anthem Soul empress Rock and Roll