Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music Rock band Gizmodrome has released their self-titled album, which has a progressive rock vibe to it. Digital Journal has the scoop. A rock super-group, Gizmodrome is comprised of Stewart Copeland (acclaimed drummer of The Police ), guitar player Adrian Belew, Mark King (bassist of Level 42), and keyboard player Vittorio Cosma. All of the lyrics and music were either written or co-written by Copeland. Their 12-track album opens with the sassy "Zombies in the Mall" and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Stay Ready," which is the quintessential sing-along tune. They pick up the pace with the upbeat yet soothing "Man in the Mountain," as well as "Summer's Coming." "Sweet Angels (Rule the World)" is witty yet clever, with political lyrics. "Ride Your Life" is liberating, and "Zubatta Cheve" is another solid tune. After the lengthy "Spin This," it closes with the "I Know Too Much" and the progressive rock instrumental "Stark Naked." Gizmodrome's self-titled new album is available on The Verdict Overall, the new Gizmodrome album is very intriguing and visceral. All four artists showcase their tremendous musicianship on this musical effort. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about the group Gizmodrome, check out their official