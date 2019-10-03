Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran actor James Patrick Stuart ("General Hospital") released his new studio album, "The Apple Tree," independently, on October 1. "The Keeper of the Lighthouse" is soothing and resonant, while "Mr. Give" is witty and entertaining. "That's All" is a controlled ballad, while "The Book of Love" is the highlight track on this collection, which his character, Valentin, sang to Nina Reeves (played by Michelle Stafford at the time) on General Hospital at last year's Nurses Ball. Equally remarkable "My Dear," while the lyrics "Nothing Without You" are filled with vivid imagery and raw emotions. After the piano-driven "So It Goes," the album closes with an a capella version of "You Are She," featuring Jeremy Clyde, and on a fitting note with the soothing "Lullaby with My Father." The Apple Tree is available on The Verdict Overall, this album is a must for any fans of actor James Patrick Stuart or anybody interested in listening to a collection of well-crafted soft rock and adult contemporary music. The Apple Tree garners an A rating. Read More: James Patrick Stuart chatted with The CD opens with "Rest in Peace," which features his rich, rumbling voice, and it is followed by " Walking on Water ," which Digital Journal described as delightful. It immediately breaks into the mid-tempo "Good Morning Sunrise," which has a retro vibe to it."The Keeper of the Lighthouse" is soothing and resonant, while "Mr. Give" is witty and entertaining. "That's All" is a controlled ballad, while "The Book of Love" is the highlight track on this collection, which his character, Valentin, sang to Nina Reeves (played by Michelle Stafford at the time) on General Hospital at last year's Nurses Ball.Equally remarkable "My Dear," while the lyrics "Nothing Without You" are filled with vivid imagery and raw emotions. After the piano-driven "So It Goes," the album closes with an a capella version of "You Are She," featuring Jeremy Clyde, and on a fitting note with the soothing "Lullaby with My Father."The Apple Tree is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, this album is a must for any fans of actor James Patrick Stuart or anybody interested in listening to a collection of well-crafted soft rock and adult contemporary music. The Apple Tree garners an A rating.: James Patrick Stuart chatted with Digital Journal back in August of 2019. More about James Patrick Stuart, General hospital, the apple tree, Album, Actor James Patrick Stuart General hospital the apple tree Album Actor