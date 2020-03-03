Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed rock band Bush is back with their exceptional new song "Flowers on a Grave," which is from their upcoming studio album. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their forthcoming studio album, The Kingdom, will be released in May of 2020. Bush is comprised of principal songwriter, lead singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale, as well as guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes. On July 20, Bush will be performing with Breaking Benjamin at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh on Long Island. They put on a high-octane live set at the The Verdict Overall, Bush delivers on their brand new tune "Flowers on a Grave." Judging from the striking and pensive "Flowers on a Grave," Bush's upcoming studio offering should be a musical treat for rock fans. This song garners an A rating. To learn more about Bush, their music and their tour dates, check out their The song is mid-tempo and nonchalant coupled with catchy hooks. Gavin Rossdale allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine. Bush manages to keep their music fresh and exciting for their dedicated fans and listeners.Their forthcoming studio album, The Kingdom, will be released in May of 2020. Bush is comprised of principal songwriter, lead singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale, as well as guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.On July 20, Bush will be performing with Breaking Benjamin at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh on Long Island. They put on a high-octane live set at the Jones Beach Theater back in 2018, as part of the "Revolution 3" Tour, which received a favorable review from Digital Journal.Overall, Bush delivers on their brand new tune "Flowers on a Grave." Judging from the striking and pensive "Flowers on a Grave," Bush's upcoming studio offering should be a musical treat for rock fans. This song garners an A rating.To learn more about Bush, their music and their tour dates, check out their official Facebook page official website , and follow them on Twitter More about Bush, Gavin Rossdale, flowers on a grave, the kingdom Bush Gavin Rossdale flowers on a grave the kingdom