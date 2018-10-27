Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Chromo - Acclaimed singer and Broadway actor Gary Morris is honoring military veterans at his Mountain Spirit Ranch in Chromo, Colorado. "Behind an old oak door, in a seldom opened drawer, was a faded ribbon and a shining star," Morris sings, in the opening verse, where he instantly lures his fans and listeners in the song "Sense of Pride." The album earned a glowing review from Throughout his respected career in the music business, Morris has paid homage to veterans in any way possible. He has sung for the Air Force reserves in Germany, Italy, Turkey and in the Middle East; moreover, he hosted a celebrity golf tournament in Denver, Colorado, in an effort to raise money for TAPS, a charitable organization that provides grief counseling to military families who have suffered loss. Morris is presently involved with several nonprofit organizations that help veterans, often hosting them at his Mountain Spirit Ranch in Colorado. Sense of Pride is available on Read More: Digital Journal chatted with In the title track of his new album, "Sense of Pride," he pays a moving tribute to his family's military memories. The song is very autobiographical and it was written about his father, who was a veteran and master sergeant of World War II. Morris went on to dedicate this song for all veterans, which makes it the quintessential Veterans Day tune."Behind an old oak door, in a seldom opened drawer, was a faded ribbon and a shining star," Morris sings, in the opening verse, where he instantly lures his fans and listeners in the song "Sense of Pride."The album earned a glowing review from Digital Journal Throughout his respected career in the music business, Morris has paid homage to veterans in any way possible. He has sung for the Air Force reserves in Germany, Italy, Turkey and in the Middle East; moreover, he hosted a celebrity golf tournament in Denver, Colorado, in an effort to raise money for TAPS, a charitable organization that provides grief counseling to military families who have suffered loss. Morris is presently involved with several nonprofit organizations that help veterans, often hosting them at his Mountain Spirit Ranch in Colorado.Sense of Pride is available on iTunes and Spotify : Digital Journal chatted with Gary Morris about his new album, the digital transformation of the music business, as well as his love for nature. More about Gary Morris, sense of pride, Album, Actor, Singer Gary Morris sense of pride Album Actor Singer