Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 hours ago in Music Distinguished musician Gary Drum charms on his sophomore studio album "The Utopia Within." Digital Journal has the scoop. Drum is a virtuoso in the electro-acoustic harp. The Utopia Within opens on a soothing note with the hypnotic "Entering Shangri-La" and it is followed by the lengthy yet gorgeous "Ancient Memories," which feels like a story within a story (which would be perfect for a vintage vinyl record), as well as "Tribal Dance," which has a stirring groove to it. He picks up the pace with the progressive "Orbital Adventure." After the uplifting "Sunrise," it closes with the atmospheric "New Day Dawning," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more harp music. The Utopia Within is available on Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music. The Verdict Overall, Gary Drum delivers on his second studio album The Utopia Within. He is able to pacify his listeners with this six-track, eclectic collection, as well as paint a vivid picture through his harp chords. Each song has its own identity and it earns 4.5 out of 5 stars. There is something in it for everybody, and fans that enjoyed Undiscovered Realms will certainly love The Utopia Within. Grab a bottle of wine and let Drum and his harp playing lure you in. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gary Drum about his harp music.