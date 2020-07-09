Review: Gary Drum exudes serenity in 'Undiscovered Realms' album

Email
article imageReview: Gary Drum exudes serenity in 'Undiscovered Realms' album

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Fans of harp music are in for quite a treat. Musical artist Gary Drum exudes serenity in his "Undiscovered Realms" album. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The seven-song collection opens with the soothing title track "Undiscovered Realms," and it is followed by the lengthy yet uplifting "Advance Towards the Light." He picks up the pace with the harking "Building My Highland House for My Children."
He slows down the tempo on the heartfelt, "Sweet Love for Annette & My 3 Children," which is stirring, and filled with raw emotions.
"Dream of Logos" is hypnotic, and equally heavenly is "Life Cycles." The collection closes with the nonchalant and upbeat "Changing Times," where he leaves his listeners yearning for more.
Undiscovered Realms is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Gary Drum charms on his Undiscovered Realms album, which has a calming vibe to it. There is a lot of musical variety on this musical effort. Each song tells a story, and the harp serves as a vessel to convey the various themes of his music.
Undiscovered Realms is a must for all fans of harp music as it encompasses elements of indie, adult contemporary, alternative, new age, instrumental, and world music. While the harp is a complex musical instrument to master, Drum makes it look easy and pleasant. It is the quintessential album to meditate to, and it garners two thumbs up.
