article imageReview: Gary Clark Jr. releases powerful music video for 'This Land' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Music
Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr. has released a compelling new music video for his single "This Land," which is the title track of his upcoming studio album.
His vocals on the single "This Land" are sultry and bluesy; moreover, he is not afraid to get political on this tune. It is impressive from a lyrical and sonic standpoint, and most importantly, it is a socially relevant and unflinching song. The song is versatile encompassing elements of blues, rock, R&B/soul, reggae, and hip-hop. The album is slated for release on March 1, 2019, via Warner Bros. Records.
The song's music video seems like a short film, which was superbly directed by award-winning director Savanah Leaf. It was filmed his hometown (Austin, Texas), and it is quite a powerful and striking video clip.
In March of 2019, he will be performing three back-to-back shows (presented by Chase) at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City.
His single "This Land" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Gary Clark Jr. delivers on his new single "This Land" and its music video. He allows his smooth, blues-soaked vocals to do all the talking, and he commands the viewer's attention throughout his unapologetic music video. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Gary Clark Jr. and his new music, check out his official website.
