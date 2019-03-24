Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 21, Gary Clark Jr. headlined the Beacon Theatre in the heart of New York City. This was his first of three shows at this hallowed venue. A Grammy award-winning artist, he did a great job introducing his latest studio effort, This Land, to his audience. He immediately broke into the harking "Low Down Rolling Stone" and "What About Us," which featured his intricate guitar work. "Feed the Babies" was one of those songs that lyrically warms the listeners' hearts, and he continued with "Feelin' Like a Million," and the uplifting "Got to Get Up," which had a neat harmonious arrangement to it. Another noteworthy song included "I Walk Alone" and "I Got My Eyes on You (Locked & Loaded)," which had a neat groove to it, and he picked up the pace with "Gotta Get Into Something." The powerful song " For his encore, he returned to the Beacon Theatre stage for "Cold Blooded" and a memorable rendition of The Beatles classic "Come Together." This Land by Gary Clark Jr. is available on The Verdict Overall, Gary Clark Jr.'s live show at the Beacon Theatre was high-octane and fun. His songs were all heart and soul, and he proves that he is one of the most underrated musicians in the contemporary music scene. His live set at this historic New York venue garnered an A rating. For more information on Gary Clark Jr., his new album and tour dates, check out his He kicked off his set with "Bright Lights" and it was followed by the mid-tempo and funky "The Guitar Man" and the smooth "When I'm Gone," both of which are from his latest studio offering, This Land, which came out last month via Warner Bros. Records.A Grammy award-winning artist, he did a great job introducing his latest studio effort, This Land, to his audience. He immediately broke into the harking "Low Down Rolling Stone" and "What About Us," which featured his intricate guitar work."Feed the Babies" was one of those songs that lyrically warms the listeners' hearts, and he continued with "Feelin' Like a Million," and the uplifting "Got to Get Up," which had a neat harmonious arrangement to it.Another noteworthy song included "I Walk Alone" and "I Got My Eyes on You (Locked & Loaded)," which had a neat groove to it, and he picked up the pace with "Gotta Get Into Something."The powerful song " This Land " received an enormous reaction from his New York fan-base. He closed his show with the crisp tune "Pearl Cadillac," where he left his fans yearning for more music.For his encore, he returned to the Beacon Theatre stage for "Cold Blooded" and a memorable rendition of The Beatles classic "Come Together."This Land by Gary Clark Jr. is available on iTunes Overall, Gary Clark Jr.'s live show at the Beacon Theatre was high-octane and fun. His songs were all heart and soul, and he proves that he is one of the most underrated musicians in the contemporary music scene. His live set at this historic New York venue garnered an A rating.For more information on Gary Clark Jr., his new album and tour dates, check out his official website More about gary clark jr, beacon theatre, Grammy, New york gary clark jr beacon theatre Grammy New york