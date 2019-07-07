Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Gary Burk III shows country-rock side on 'Friday Night' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Rising country musician Gary Burk III can get the party started in any country bar with his latest single "Friday Night."
The song is mid-tempo, rocking and fun. It has a great deal of energy that the listener will want to stomp their feet to and clap along. It was written by Dave Tough and Dean Barton, and it was subsequently released via the independent record label, MTS Records.
His spitfire vocals are reminiscent of Jason Aldean meets Dierks Bentley.
"Friday Night" by Gary Burk III is available on iTunes.
Burk III owns an elaborate collection of guitars such as a custom-built signature J&B Customs Tele-Style, a Gibson Les Paul Robot Series In Manhattan Blue; moreover, he utilizes a Line 6 M16 module played through an Egnater Tweaker 40 amplifier. He hails from Western Pennsylvania and he is a family man with twin boys and two daughters.
The Verdict
Overall, "Friday Night" by Gary Burk III is a keeper. He knows how to give his audience what they want: a good time, and he does it well. The contemporary country radio airwaves ought to give him and his music a chance. This vivacious country single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about emerging country artist Gary Burk III and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Gary Burk III, Single, Country, friday night
 
Latest News
Top News
The sad end of Joao Gilberto, the voice of the bossa nova
Mitsotakis, Greece's pro-business 'steamroller'
Op-Ed: Slayer should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Father in French right-to-die case says son being 'murdered'
Review: Hardships lead to new beginnings in this week’s releases Special
Review: USA wins the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France Special
Op-Ed: UK tries to defuse damning diplomatic report about Trump
Review: Machine Gun Kelly rocks on badass new album 'Hotel Diablo' Special
In the June quarter Samsung profits fall by more than half
Frankfurt returns to normal after WWII bomb defused