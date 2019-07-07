Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Rising country musician Gary Burk III can get the party started in any country bar with his latest single "Friday Night." His spitfire vocals are reminiscent of "Friday Night" by Gary Burk III is available on Burk III owns an elaborate collection of guitars such as a custom-built signature J&B Customs Tele-Style, a Gibson Les Paul Robot Series In Manhattan Blue; moreover, he utilizes a Line 6 M16 module played through an Egnater Tweaker 40 amplifier. He hails from Western Pennsylvania and he is a family man with twin boys and two daughters. The Verdict Overall, "Friday Night" by Gary Burk III is a keeper. He knows how to give his audience what they want: a good time, and he does it well. The contemporary country radio airwaves ought to give him and his music a chance. This vivacious country single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about emerging country artist Gary Burk III and his new music, check out his The song is mid-tempo, rocking and fun. It has a great deal of energy that the listener will want to stomp their feet to and clap along. It was written by Dave Tough and Dean Barton, and it was subsequently released via the independent record label, MTS Records.His spitfire vocals are reminiscent of Jason Aldean meets Dierks Bentley."Friday Night" by Gary Burk III is available on iTunes Burk III owns an elaborate collection of guitars such as a custom-built signature J&B Customs Tele-Style, a Gibson Les Paul Robot Series In Manhattan Blue; moreover, he utilizes a Line 6 M16 module played through an Egnater Tweaker 40 amplifier. He hails from Western Pennsylvania and he is a family man with twin boys and two daughters.Overall, "Friday Night" by Gary Burk III is a keeper. He knows how to give his audience what they want: a good time, and he does it well. The contemporary country radio airwaves ought to give him and his music a chance. This vivacious country single garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about emerging country artist Gary Burk III and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Gary Burk III, Single, Country, friday night Gary Burk III Single Country friday night