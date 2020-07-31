The song has a Jason Aldean meets John King vibe to it, and his baritone vocals are rich and resonant.
Particularly impressive about "Two Lane Airplane" is that it was produced by Eric Gunderson
of the hit country duo Love and Theft, and it was released on their record label.
The Verdict
Overall, "Two Lane Airplane" by Gary Burk III garners four out of five stars. It is catchy and it has a modern country-rock edge to it. Country fans are in for a treat, especially since Gary Burk III is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country landscape.
