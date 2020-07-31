Email
article imageReview: Gary Burk III delights on 'Two Lane Airplane' country single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Gary Burk III released his new country single "Two Lane Airplane." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song has a Jason Aldean meets John King vibe to it, and his baritone vocals are rich and resonant.
Particularly impressive about "Two Lane Airplane" is that it was produced by Eric Gunderson of the hit country duo Love and Theft, and it was released on their record label.
"Two Lane Airplane" is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, "Two Lane Airplane" by Gary Burk III garners four out of five stars. It is catchy and it has a modern country-rock edge to it. Country fans are in for a treat, especially since Gary Burk III is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country landscape.
To learn more about Gary Burk III and his new single "Two Lane Airplane," check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
