The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards were held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brooks
triumphed over fellow nominees Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, and he was presented the coveted award by Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon (June Carter Cash in Walk the Line
).
This marked Brooks
' seventh career win in the prestigious "Entertainer of the Year" category. He was also nominated for "Musical Event of the Year" for "Dive Bar," his collaboration with Blake Shelton, but they lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" remix.
At this year's CMA ceremony, Brooks performed "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton, which was well-received.
Other CMA Award winners included Luke Combs for "Male Vocalist of the Year" and Kasey Musgraves for "Female Vocalist of the Year."
To learn more about country mega-star Garth Brooks
and his music, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.