Nashville - On October 21, Ricky Skaggs was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

Garth Brooks, who was quite emotional, led the induction ceremony on Skaggs' honor. Skaggs, who was inducted as a "Modern Era Artist," expressed his appreciation to be inducted into the revered halls of the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside the singers, songwriters, and musicians that he grew up idolizing.

"It's beyond humbling," Skaggs admitted, and thanked all of the artists that paved the way for him. "I am so thankful for their tremendous contributions," Skaggs said. "People like me could have never become a member without their sacrifice. They showed us the way, they made the music, and we followed the sound."

During this induction ceremony, several musicians paid tribute to Skaggs. Garth Brooks with Larry Cordle and Sierra Hull performed "Highway 40 Blues," while Dierks Bentley sang "You've Got a Lover," and Chris Stapleton belted out "The Darkest Hour is Just Before Dawn."

This year, Skaggs was inducted alongside the late Dottie West ("Veterans Era" category), and the late Johnny Gimble ("Recording and/or Touring Musician" category).

The Country Music Hall of Fame was created by the Country Music Association (CMA) in 1961, where it immortalizes noteworthy people for their outstanding contributions to country music. It is the genre's highest honor.

Last month, Skaggs was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

