Electronic star Gareth Emery is back with "The Lasers," which is perhaps the greatest electronic dance music (EDM) album of 2020. It was released via Create Music Group. The Lasers opens on a haunting note with "Prologue" and it immediately breaks into the refreshing and catchy "Welcome To Your Life," as well as the nonchalant "I Saw Your Face." After the atmospheric "St Mary's," it segues into the upbeat and irresistible "Little Celebrity." "Gunshots" begins piano-laden and it builds up into an electronic power-ballad. "You'll Be OK" is the glorious lead single of this album, where Annabel's lead vocals are heavenly and pure as the driven snow. "End Of Days" is equally hypnotic and expressive; moreover, it is the quintessential love ballad that will instantly put a smile on listeners' faces. The acoustic guitar-driven "Way To You" is soothing, heartfelt, and it would make a solid choice for any movie soundtrack. It closes on a fitting note with "Elise," where Emery pays tribute to his younger daughter, Elise. The Lasers is available on digital service providers by clicking here. Overall, Gareth Emery is back stronger than ever with The Lasers album. This is an electronic collection that one will want to listen to (front to back) with the repeat button on. Annabel deserves to be commended for a job well done, especially since her crystalline lead vocals are equal in excellence to those of Emma Hewitt and HALIENE. Grab a bottle of wine or some popcorn (for fans under 21) and let Gareth Emery lure you in. This is one true musical experience. It garners an A+ rating.