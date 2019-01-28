Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music World-renowned electronic star Gareth Emery and trance queen Emma Hewitt have honored Avicii with a moving version of "Without You." Gareth Emery Armada Music Their music video for this performance was filmed at their Laserface show in Las Vegas at The Pearl Theatre. This stirring take on Avicii's "Without You" evoked a lot of raw emotions, and it was sheer bliss. Both artists took a risk to cover this popular Avicii tune and it is safe to say that this risk certainly paid off, and it did the late Swedish electronic megastar justice. The Verdict Overall, Emma Hewitt proves that she is a true electronic music goddess. Her vocals are pure as the driven snow, and she gave Avicii the most stunning and refreshing cover of "Without You" possible. Gareth Emery shared that Avicii was a major "inspiration" to him, as well as a "lovely person." He subsequently mentioned that he and Emma [Hewitt] found the lyrics of "Without You" incredibly touching, especially after his untimely death. "I hope we did some justice to Tim with this interpretation," Emery posted on his YouTube page.Their music video for this performance was filmed at their Laserface show in Las Vegas at The Pearl Theatre. This stirring take on Avicii's "Without You" evoked a lot of raw emotions, and it was sheer bliss. Both artists took a risk to cover this popular Avicii tune and it is safe to say that this risk certainly paid off, and it did the late Swedish electronic megastar justice.Overall, Emma Hewitt proves that she is a true electronic music goddess. Her vocals are pure as the driven snow, and she gave Avicii the most stunning and refreshing cover of "Without You" possible. Gareth Emery's piano playing was quite exceptional as well, and this tribute was a match made in electronic heaven. Avicii's family members and fans worldwide would be moved as well. This marvelous rendition of "Without You" garners an A+ rating. More about Emma Hewitt, Gareth Emery, without you, avicii Emma Hewitt Gareth Emery without you avicii