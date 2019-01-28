Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Gareth Emery and Emma Hewitt honor Avicii with 'Without You' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
World-renowned electronic star Gareth Emery and trance queen Emma Hewitt have honored Avicii with a moving version of "Without You."
Gareth Emery shared that Avicii was a major "inspiration" to him, as well as a "lovely person." He subsequently mentioned that he and Emma [Hewitt] found the lyrics of "Without You" incredibly touching, especially after his untimely death. "I hope we did some justice to Tim with this interpretation," Emery posted on his YouTube page.
Gareth Emery
Gareth Emery
Armada Music
Their music video for this performance was filmed at their Laserface show in Las Vegas at The Pearl Theatre. This stirring take on Avicii's "Without You" evoked a lot of raw emotions, and it was sheer bliss. Both artists took a risk to cover this popular Avicii tune and it is safe to say that this risk certainly paid off, and it did the late Swedish electronic megastar justice.
The Verdict
Overall, Emma Hewitt proves that she is a true electronic music goddess. Her vocals are pure as the driven snow, and she gave Avicii the most stunning and refreshing cover of "Without You" possible. Gareth Emery's piano playing was quite exceptional as well, and this tribute was a match made in electronic heaven. Avicii's family members and fans worldwide would be moved as well. This marvelous rendition of "Without You" garners an A+ rating.
More about Emma Hewitt, Gareth Emery, without you, avicii
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Laura Wright immerses New York into 'Carlys World' at Rockwell's Special
Review: Backstreet Boys host 'DNA' listening party at New York's 95.5 PLJ Special
Brazil mining giant Vale tarnished by dam disaster
Suspect nabbed in brazen art theft from Moscow museum
IS in Syria boxed in to shrinking pocket
Justin Rhodes talks music, America's Got Talent, remembers Avicii Special
Voulez-vous take it outside? Italy-France row gets personal
Data of 14,200 HIV positive people leaked in Singapore
Nigeria says top judge's suspension not linked to election
Shares in Brazil miner Vale dive sharply after dam disaster