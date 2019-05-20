Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: 'Game Of Thrones' releases stirring Season 8 music soundtrack Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The music soundtrack of the eighth season of "Game of Thrones" was released at the conclusion of its final season. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Yesterday, the final episode of the HBO series, Game of Thrones, was televised. Acclaimed German composer Ramin Djawadi has done a brilliant job on this collection of 32 songs, and he has brought the music of the film to life. His musical score is gripping, haunting and compelling.
A giant Iron Throne was displayed in New York ahead of the "Game of Thrones" final season ...
A giant Iron Throne was displayed in New York ahead of the "Game of Thrones" final season - although just who will end up ruling from it remains one of the show's enduring mysteries
Angela Weiss, AFP/File
Some of the standout tracks include the lengthy opus "The Night King," the emotional ballad "Jenny of Oldstones," as well as "Stay a Thousand Years" and the closing tune, the rousing "A Song of Ice and Fire." This soundtrack is a must for all fans of the iconic fantasy drama series. It is Ramin Djawadi at his musical best, and it garners an A rating.
Ramin Djawadi
Ramin Djawadi
Andres Jimenez
The soundtrack of Season 8 for Game of Thrones is available on iTunes and on Spotify. A Double CD of the soundtrack is scheduled to be released on July 19, and it will be followed by vinyl release later in the year.
In other Game of Thrones music news, as Digital Journal reported, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is coming to Long Island at the Jones Beach Theater on September 14.
The 'Game of Thrones' cast pictured in 2018 have contributed to a record-breaking haul o...
The 'Game of Thrones' cast, pictured in 2018, have contributed to a record-breaking haul of 47 Emmys
VALERIE MACON, AFP/File
More about Game Of Thrones, season 8, Music, Soundtrack, HBO
 
Latest News
Top News
Thirty-two dead in Tajikistan prison riot
Ukraine's new president Zelensky calls snap elections
Fedde Le Grand talks 'Like We Do,' technology and Bruno Mars Special
Tehran says Trump's 'genocidal taunts won't end Iran'
Review: Gordon Lightfoot melts hearts at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York Special
Review: Madonna delivers horrible live performance at Eurovision 2019 Special
Mass movement: scientists adopt new kilogram definition
Pope prays as Frenchman's life support switched off
Essential Science: Nature will now define the kilogram
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'American Idol' finale, debuts new single Special