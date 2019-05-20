Yesterday, the final episode of the HBO series, Game of Thrones
, was televised. Acclaimed German composer Ramin Djawadi has done a brilliant job on this collection of 32 songs, and he has brought the music of the film to life. His musical score is gripping, haunting and compelling.
A giant Iron Throne was displayed in New York ahead of the "Game of Thrones" final season - although just who will end up ruling from it remains one of the show's enduring mysteries
Angela Weiss, AFP/File
Some of the standout tracks include the lengthy opus "The Night King," the emotional ballad "Jenny of Oldstones," as well as "Stay a Thousand Years" and the closing tune, the rousing "A Song of Ice and Fire." This soundtrack is a must for all fans of the iconic fantasy drama series. It is Ramin Djawadi
at his musical best, and it garners an A rating.
Ramin Djawadi
Andres Jimenez
The soundtrack of Season 8 for Game of Thrones
is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
. A Double CD of the soundtrack is scheduled to be released on July 19, and it will be followed by vinyl release later in the year.
In other Game of Thrones
music news, as Digital Journal reported
, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
is coming to Long Island at the Jones Beach Theater on September 14.
The 'Game of Thrones' cast, pictured in 2018, have contributed to a record-breaking haul of 47 Emmys
VALERIE MACON, AFP/File