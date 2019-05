Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The music soundtrack of the eighth season of "Game of Thrones" was released at the conclusion of its final season. Digital Journal has the scoop. A giant Iron Throne was displayed in New York ahead of the "Game of Thrones" final season - although just who will end up ruling from it remains one of the show's enduring mysteries Angela Weiss, AFP/File Some of the standout tracks include the lengthy opus "The Night King," the emotional ballad "Jenny of Oldstones," as well as "Stay a Thousand Years" and the closing tune, the rousing "A Song of Ice and Fire." This soundtrack is a must for all fans of the iconic fantasy drama series. It is Ramin Djawadi Andres Jimenez The soundtrack of Season 8 for Game of Thrones is available on In other Game of Thrones music news, as The 'Game of Thrones' cast, pictured in 2018, have contributed to a record-breaking haul of 47 Emmys VALERIE MACON, AFP/File Yesterday, the final episode of the HBO series, Game of Thrones, was televised. Acclaimed German composer Ramin Djawadi has done a brilliant job on this collection of 32 songs, and he has brought the music of the film to life. His musical score is gripping, haunting and compelling.Some of the standout tracks include the lengthy opus "The Night King," the emotional ballad "Jenny of Oldstones," as well as "Stay a Thousand Years" and the closing tune, the rousing "A Song of Ice and Fire." This soundtrack is a must for all fans of the iconic fantasy drama series. It is Ramin Djawadi at his musical best, and it garners an A rating.The soundtrack of Season 8 for Game of Thrones is available on iTunes and on Spotify . A Double CD of the soundtrack is scheduled to be released on July 19, and it will be followed by vinyl release later in the year.In other Game of Thrones music news, as Digital Journal reported , the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is coming to Long Island at the Jones Beach Theater on September 14. More about Game Of Thrones, season 8, Music, Soundtrack, HBO Game Of Thrones season 8 Music Soundtrack HBO Ramin Djawadi