article imageReview: Gabby Barrett shines on 'I Hope' country single and music video Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country songstress Gabby Barrett stuns on her debut single "I Hope," which was released via Warner Music Nashville.
With her song and music video for "I Hope," she is able to convey a wide range of raw emotions as Barrett allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine, where the listener can recall Carrie Underwood meets Avril Lavigne, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Her music video for "I Hope" was co-directed by Taylor Kelly and Brian Vaughan. "I Hope" ranks as Apple Music's third-highest streaming song by a female country artist in 2019. It was co-penned by Barrett and such songwriters as Zachary Kale and Jon Nite.
"I Hope" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It is already in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts, and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and at this rate, it is No. 1 bound, and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Gabby Barrett proves that she has everything it takes to become the next big female star in the country genre. "I Hope" is a hit, and hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Barrett in the future.
To learn more about Gabby Barrett and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
