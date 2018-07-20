Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Actor and singer-songwriter Juan Pablo Di Pace delivers on his single "Broken," and its music video. Digital Journal has the scoop. A multifaceted entertainer, Juan Pablo Di Pace co-wrote "Broken" with Josh Olsen. Adam Hagenbuch, who plays Jimmy Gibbler on Fuller House, served as the director for the music video. The control Di Pace maintains over his voice throughout this performance of "Broken" is quite impressive. It is the first song from his EP of new original songs. "Broken" is available on The Verdict Overall, Juan Pablo Di Pace has a voice that is smooth as silk. His vocals on "Broken" are rumbling, mysterious and resonant. Di Pace is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability as a recording artist. This is a song that deserves more than just a passing glance. In addition, Adam Hagenbuch did a solid job on the music video for the tune. Hopefully, there will be more great music to come from Di Pace in the future. "Broken" garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Juan Pablo Di Pace, and his single "Broken," check out his He is a triple-threat in the entertainment industry as an actor, musician and director. In the United States, he is known for his acting work as Fernando on the Full House reboot, Fuller House on Netflix.A multifaceted entertainer, Juan Pablo Di Pace co-wrote "Broken" with Josh Olsen. Adam Hagenbuch, who plays Jimmy Gibbler on Fuller House, served as the director for the music video. The control Di Pace maintains over his voice throughout this performance of "Broken" is quite impressive. It is the first song from his EP of new original songs."Broken" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Juan Pablo Di Pace has a voice that is smooth as silk. His vocals on "Broken" are rumbling, mysterious and resonant. Di Pace is not afraid to showcase his vulnerability as a recording artist. This is a song that deserves more than just a passing glance. In addition, Adam Hagenbuch did a solid job on the music video for the tune. Hopefully, there will be more great music to come from Di Pace in the future. "Broken" garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Juan Pablo Di Pace, and his single "Broken," check out his official website , and Facebook page More about Juan Pablo Di Pace, Broken, Single, Fuller House Juan Pablo Di Pace Broken Single Fuller House