Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Classic British-American rock band Foreigner is back with a special version of "I Want To Know What Love Is," where the proceeds will help a charitable cause. Particularly impressive about this refreshing rendition of "I Want To Know What Love Is" is that it features the Children's Choir of Shriners Hospitals for Children patients. All of the proceeds from this new single, and the upcoming studio album on which it appears, entitled Foreigner Live In Concert, will be donated to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Their forthcoming album will be available on February 15, 2019. Foreigner proves that they only get better with age and experience, and the inclusion of the children's choir on this song helps elevate the tune to a higher level. They are now also able to introduce their classic hit to a younger audience. It is a bold and brave vocal performance. Their new version of "I Want To Know What Love Is" is available on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, Foreigner has done a superb job on their new take of "I Want To Know What Love Is." It is powerful and moving, and it will certainly touch their fans and listeners on an emotional level. It garners an A rating. For more information on this "Show Them Love" initiative, check out the following website. In July of 2018, Digital Journal chatted with Lou Gramm, the original lead singer of Foreigner. He opened up about the digital transformation of the music business.