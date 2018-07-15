Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On July 14, 2018, Foo Fighters headlined the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, as part of their "Concrete and Gold" Tour. "Look at this fucking shit," front-man Dave Grohl said. "It's so beautiful right now. Are you ready?" he asked. Foo Fighters kicked off their set with "All My Life," as red lights dimmed from the stage. They took the stage promptly at 8:35 p.m. and they played for a sold-out amphitheater. "Sing it with me," Grohl said. "Do you wanna dance all night? Let's dance all night." They took their fans back to 1999 with their Grammy-nominated "Learn to Fly," which was a great deal of fun. After splashing a cup of water on him, Grohl encouraged the audience to sing a song together, and that tune was "The Pretender." "It's a beautiful fucking night. Let's sing it," he screamed, and the crowd was reciting the chorus verbatim. Grohl wanted to see the audience, so he asked for the houselights to go on. "Let me see the people. Damn. That's a lot of fucking people. You know it's going to be a long night. Are you warmed up yet?" he asked. "I feel so ready right now." During "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," which featured a starry backdrop, he invited four background vocalists on stage with him, who displayed their sultry, atmospheric voices, and they delivered a stunning rendition of a tune that is featured on their Concrete and Gold album. Grohl complimented the background singers for a job well done. The acclaimed front-man professed his love for rock and roll. "Do you want some rock and roll?" he asked. He showcased his rich yet haunting voice on "Rope," which featured a killer electric guitar opening. Drummer Taylor Hawkins delivered a phenomenal drum solo on an elevated platform, which earned them a standing ovation. They brought down the tempo a bit for "Sunday Rain," but Grohl and Hawkins soared on the co-lead vocals on this song. "That's Taylor Hawkins," Grohl exclaimed. "Hey," Grohl shouted. "Goodness fucking gracious. Ladies and gentlemen, you've got yourselves a rock and roll show." Although he noted that he never played the Jones Beach venue before, he shared that he "likes it." "This is nice. It feels like Gilligan's Island with a rock and roll band. It's like Alcatraz, where you are trapped with us. Are you cool with that?" he asked, but the audience did not mind one bit. "Let's sing a song together. Show us what a loud-ass audience you can be," he said, and continued with "My Hero," as orange lights graced the stage. He praised band member Rami Jaffee on keyboards during this performance. Grohl also addressed the audience, which consisted of their "repeated offenders" (long-time fans), as well as a younger crowd that has never seen them before. "We've been a band for 23 years. That's a lot of songs. We are going to play songs from every record. If I play a song that you know, since that shit." He showed the audience his softer side on "These Days," which began as a melodic ballad, before breaking into a powerhouse rocking number. It was followed by "Walk" and "Let It Die." The medley of such songs as "Another One Bites the Dust" (Queen), The Ramones' "Blitzkreig Bop" and Queen's "Under Pressure" was an added bonus, especially with Luke Spiller from The Struts on lead vocals on the latter tune. Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers joined the Foo Fighters on drums for "Stay With Me," as Taylor Hawkins sang the vocals, and Grohl nailed the electric guitar solo. "You want more?" Grohl asked. "We always have more. I don't tire easily, bitches," he added. Another highlight of their show was when they brought out actor John Travolta on stage, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Grease this year, and he danced to "You're the One That I Want" with them, as Grohl sang a verse of the classic hit. "That's a bassline," Grohl shouted. "That's a real bassline." After "Breakout," they closed with such rock anthems as "Dirty Water" and "Best of You," before returning onstage for a four-song encore. The Verdict Overall, the Foo Fighters rocked Jones Beach like no other, as part of their "Concrete and Gold" Tour. Dave Grohl may have been raw and unfiltered, but his energy level was incredible, and the entire band delivered as a whole. All six band members proved to be at the top of their game, musically. They played hit after hit for over two and half hours nonstop. Foo Fighters proved that an upcoming nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should be forthcoming within the next two or three years. Foo Fighters proved that an upcoming nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should be forthcoming within the next two or three years. Their live set at Jones Beach garnered an A rating.To learn more about Foo Fighters and their touring schedule, check out their official website