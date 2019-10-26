Email
article imageReview: Follow No One rocks on new single 'Bring Me Peace' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
On October 30, rock band Follow No One will be releasing their new single "Bring Me Peace." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is mid-tempo, edgy and liberating. It is extremely radio-friendly, and its lyrics are pure poetry. It has a retro vibe to it and they are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Their fans and listeners (especially those that enjoy classic rock) can relate to its message.
At the 2019 Josie Music Awards, Follow No One was named "Rock Duo/Group of the Year," and rightfully so.
Their music is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify.
Follow No One is comprised of Rich Hall and Pedro Murino Almeida.
The Verdict
Overall, Follow No One rocks on their new song "Bring Me Peace." Their music is worth more than just a passing glance since they are very talented and upbeat; moreover, they have a distinct sound. "Bring Me Peace" garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about the rock group Follow No One and their song "Bring Me Peace," check out the official website and their Facebook page.
