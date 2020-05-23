Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Chart-topping country duo Florida Georgia Line are back with their uplifting "6-Pack" EP. Digital Journal has the scoop. "U.S. Stronger" has an empowering message to it, and it is the quintessential tune to listen to this Memorial Day weekend. It closes with the patriotic-flared "I Love My Country," where they leave their fans yearning for more. "I Love My Country" is their latest vivacious single, and it is making its way into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. Their 6-Pack EP is available on The Verdict Grab a beer or two, and allow Florida Georgia Line to lure you in this upbeat 6-Pack EP. It is solid from start to finish and has a carefree vibe to it. This six-track collection garners two thumbs up. To learn more about This EP was released on Friday, May 22 via BMLG Records. It opens with the nonchalant "Beer:30," and it is followed by the liberating and infectious "Ain't Worried Bout It." "Second Guessing" is the winning song they recorded from NBC's Songland. In "Countryside," they pay homage to the assets of living in the country."U.S. Stronger" has an empowering message to it, and it is the quintessential tune to listen to this Memorial Day weekend. It closes with the patriotic-flared "I Love My Country," where they leave their fans yearning for more. "I Love My Country" is their latest vivacious single, and it is making its way into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country charts.Their 6-Pack EP is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Grab a beer or two, and allow Florida Georgia Line to lure you in this upbeat 6-Pack EP. It is solid from start to finish and has a carefree vibe to it. This six-track collection garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Florida Georgia Line and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Florida Georgia Line, Country, Ep, 6Pack Florida Georgia Line Country Ep 6Pack