article imageReview: Florida Georgia Line heats up Jones Beach Theater on Long Island Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Wantagh - On July 20, hit country duo Florida Georgia Line headlined the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, for a great fan turnout.
This show was a part of their "Can't Say I Ain't Country" Tour. They shared the stage with such musical acts as HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Dan + Shay.
Florida Georgia Line, comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, kicked off their high-adrenaline set with "Colorado" and it was followed by their signature anthem "Cruise," which received a raucous response from the crowd. Despite the heatwave, they were able to rock hard.
The tour's namesake song, the mid-tempo "Can't Say I Ain't Country" was a great deal of fun, and equally nonchalant and liberating were "Y'all Boys," "Confession" and "Round Here." They showed their wide range as country artists on the moving ballad "Dirt," and another emotional highpoint was "H.O.L.Y."
The melodically infectious "May We All" was this journalist's personal favorite Florida Georgia Line tune.
For their encore, equally noteworthy was their smash single "Meant To Be" and the vivacious "This Is How We Roll," which were sheer bliss.
Their latest studio offering, Can't Say I Ain't Country, is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Florida Georgia Line may not be your grandparents' country music, but they are one of the top country touring acts and performers of this generation. They had the Long Island crowd with them every step of the way, and they threw one giant party at Jones Beach.
Their chart success speaks volumes of their achievements, importance and their relevance in the modern country music scene. Their upbeat set at Jones Beach garnered an A rating. Well done boys.
To learn more about Florida Georgia Line and their music, check out their official website.
