article imageReview: Florence + the Machine puts on ethereal show at Governors Ball Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Florence + the Machine headlined the second day of the music festival Governors Ball 2019 in Randall's Island Park in New York for a great turnout of fans.
This show featured several new songs from their latest studio offering, High As Hope. Frontwoman Florence Welch kicked off their set with the harking "June," where she instantly lured her listeners in her set. She picked up the pace with the mid-tempo and catchy "Hunger" and "Ship to Wreck."
Welch immediately broke into the atmospheric "Only If for a Night," which featured her controlled voice, and the upbeat yet crisp "Patricia."
The highlight vocal of the night was the soaring "Jenny of Oldstones," from the final season of Game of Thrones, which was reminiscent of an ecclesiastical hymn. Welch's delivery and execution of this performance were simply divine.
After the throwback "Cosmic Love," the acclaimed rock band closed their set with "Delilah," featuring her crystalline vocals, and the breathtakingly beautiful "What Kind of Man."
For her encore, Welch returned with the expressive "No Choir," which is the closing tune from High As Hope, the haunting "Big God," as well as her unflinching alternative classic "Shake It Out."
The Verdict
Overall, Florence Welch and the band Florence + the Machine put on an astounding show at Governors Ball 2019 at Randall's Island Park. Welch's vocals throughout the night were spot-on and pristine. Their set was uplifting, infectious and resonated well with their New York audience. It garnered an A rating.
High As Hope is available on iTunes.
