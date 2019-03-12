Fleetwood Mac kicked off their high-energy set with "The Chain," and it was followed by "Little Lies" and their perennial classic "Dreams."
After "Second Hand News," they continued with "Say You Love Me" and "Black Magic Woman." Other noteworthy vocals included "Rhiannon," "Gypsy" and "Landslide," which featured the rich, lilting vocals of Stevie Nicks.
Christine McVie treated the audience to "You Make Loving Fun," and they concluded their set with "Gold Dust Woman" and the infectious "Go Your Own Way." Stevie Nicks
proved to be a true force of nature and it is evident that her upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019, as a solo artist, is based on sheer merit.
The upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Nicks will make music history, where she will become the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice
, and rightfully so.
For their encore, they delivered a powerhouse version of the Tom Petty classic "Free Fallin'," which was filled with raw emotions. They closed with their signature tune "Don't Stop," where everybody was singing along and "All Over Again."
The Verdict
Overall, Fleetwood Mac put on a superb and magical concert at Madison Square Garden. There was a feeling of nostalgia in the venue. Stevie Nicks
was at the top of her game, musically, and Neil Finn delivered on rhythm guitar in lieu of Lindsey Buckingham. The entire band rocked as a whole. Fleetwood Mac's live set at The Garden garnered an A rating.