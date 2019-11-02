Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bluegrass and country group Flat River Band is superb on their "Christmas Time" holiday album. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Away in a Manger" is nostalgic and heartfelt. Equally moving is their soothing spiritual ballad "It's Christmas Time," and the inclusion of "O Come, All Ye Faithful" is an added treat. "Jingle Bells" is uptempo, joyful and fun. After the witty "I'm Gonna Get That Santa Clause," it closes with the traditional Christmas carol "What Child Is This" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (We Three Kings)." Christmas Time is available on Throughout their career in the music business, Flat River Band has opened for such artists as Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and TG Sheppard, among others. The Verdict Overall, Flat River Band soars on their Christmas Time holiday CD. It is a must for any country and bluegrass music fan's CD collection. Their harmonies are stunning on the eclectic musical effort. Christmas Time garners an A rating. To learn more about Flat River Band and their music, check out their This holiday collection opens with a haunting rendition of the classic "O Holy Night" and they pick up the pace with a refreshing and upbeat version of "Go Tell It on the Mountain.""Away in a Manger" is nostalgic and heartfelt. Equally moving is their soothing spiritual ballad "It's Christmas Time," and the inclusion of "O Come, All Ye Faithful" is an added treat. "Jingle Bells" is uptempo, joyful and fun.After the witty "I'm Gonna Get That Santa Clause," it closes with the traditional Christmas carol "What Child Is This" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (We Three Kings)."Christmas Time is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Throughout their career in the music business, Flat River Band has opened for such artists as Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and TG Sheppard, among others.Overall, Flat River Band soars on their Christmas Time holiday CD. It is a must for any country and bluegrass music fan's CD collection. Their harmonies are stunning on the eclectic musical effort. Christmas Time garners an A rating.To learn more about Flat River Band and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Flat River Band, Holiday, Album, christmas time Flat River Band Holiday Album christmas time