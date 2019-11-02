This holiday collection opens with a haunting rendition of the classic "O Holy Night" and they pick up the pace with a refreshing and upbeat version of "Go Tell It on the Mountain."
"Away in a Manger" is nostalgic and heartfelt. Equally moving is their soothing spiritual ballad "It's Christmas Time," and the inclusion of "O Come, All Ye Faithful" is an added treat. "Jingle Bells" is uptempo, joyful and fun.
After the witty "I'm Gonna Get That Santa Clause," it closes with the traditional Christmas carol "What Child Is This" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (We Three Kings)."
Throughout their career in the music business, Flat River Band has opened for such artists as Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and TG Sheppard, among others.
The Verdict
Overall, Flat River Band soars on their Christmas Time
holiday CD. It is a must for any country and bluegrass music fan's CD collection. Their harmonies are stunning on the eclectic musical effort. Christmas Time
garners an A rating.
