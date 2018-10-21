On October 19, London-based songwriting and production team Fitzsimon and Brogan released their single and lyric video for "Girl in a Gilded Cage."
This song is the sophomore single from their album, Big Blue World. It encompasses elements of pop, rock, new wave, dance, and adult contemporary music, and it is impressive from a lyrical and sonic standpoint.
Fitzsimon and Brogan is comprised of Neil Fitzsimon (songwriter) and Bee Brogan (on lead vocals). Throughout their career in the music industry, they have earned acclaim from music critics, as well as radio airplay worldwide, and they were honored by the Indie Music Hall of Fame.
The Verdict
Overall, "Girl in a Gilded Cage" is upbeat, mid-tempo and a great deal of fun. It has an infectious, '80s retro vibe to it. This song is recommended of such iconic groups as Blondie, The Bangles, The B-52s and The Go-Go's. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
"Girl in a Gilded Cage" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Fitzsimon and Brogan and "Girl in a Gilded Cage," check out their official website, and their Facebook page.