By Markos Papadatos in Music

Fight The Fury released their new song "My Demons," which is off their "Still Breathing" EP, which will be released on October 26 via Atlantic Records.

Fight the Fury is the new metal side project from Skillet front-man and bass player John Cooper, who felt the desire to flex his creative muscles outside of Skillet. Aside from Cooper, Fight The Fury is also made up of Skillet's Seth Morrison on guitar, as well as Jared Ward on drums and guitarist John Panzer III on guitar.

Their six-track Still Breathing EP is available for pre-order on iTunes.

Throughout their career in the music business, Skillet has earned two Grammy nominations in the "Best Rock Gospel Album" category (for their studio albums Collide and Comatose), and they have sold in excess of 12 million units worldwide.

"My Demons" is the opening song on their forthcoming collection, and it is haunting yet melodic at the same time. This aggressive song will resonate well with their fans and listeners, especially since it is lyrically and sonically powerful. "My Demons" touches on some dark themes, which are very relatable.

The Verdict

Overall, Fight The Fury rocks on their new riff-driven tune "My Demons." Hopefully, this song about angst is a harbinger that their new album will be solid and entertaining from start to finish. "My Demons" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about Fight The Fury and their new music, check out their Facebook page.