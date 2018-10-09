Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Fight The Fury delivers on 'My Demons,' to release new EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Fight The Fury released their new song "My Demos," which is off their "Still Breathing" EP, which will be released on October 26 via Atlantic Records.
"My Demos" is the opening song on their forthcoming collection, and it is haunting yet melodic at the same time. This aggressive song will resonate well with their fans and listeners, especially since it is lyrically and sonically powerful. "My Demons" touches on some dark themes, which are very relatable.
Fight the Fury is the new metal side project from Skillet front-man and bass player John Cooper, who felt the desire to flex his creative muscles outside of Skiller. Aside from Cooper, Fight The Fury is also made up of Skillet's Seth Morrison on guitar, as well as Jared Ward on drums and guitarist John Panzer III on guitar.
Their six-track Still Breathing EP is available for pre-order on iTunes.
Throughout their career in the music business, Skillet has earned two Grammy nominations in the "Best Rock Gospel Album" category (for their studio albums Collide and Comatose), and they have sold in excess of 12 million units worldwide.
The Verdict
Overall, Fight The Fury rocks on their new riff-driven tune "My Demos." Hopefully, this song about angst is a harbinger than their new album will be solid and entertaining from start to finish. "My Demos" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Fight The Fury and their new music, check out their Facebook page.
More about Fight The Fury, skillet, my demos, Ep, Still Breathing
 
Latest News
Top News
Israel must continue Syria strikes despite S-300 delivery: Netanyahu
Aurora Cannabis plans NYSE listing by end of the month
Florida Panhandle bracing for'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Branson says Virgin Galactic to launch space flight 'within weeks'
Q&A: New technology to assess traffic accidents Special
Edible marijuana products are still illegal in Canada
Derren Brown talks about 'Sacrifice' special on Netflix, success Special
First Vespa electric scooter to cost more than $7,000
Rift threatens Catalonia's separatist government
Nikki Haley resigns as Trump's UN ambassador