article imageReview: Ferry Corsten releases uplifting and infectious 'Tomorrow' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
World-renowned DJ and electronic producer Ferry Corsten released his new single, "Tomorrow," which is refreshing and upbeat.
The song has a liberating vibe to it, coupled with strong hooks and melodies. Corsten manages to balance against an elevating glimmer of hope, a moment to take stock, and it showcases his sense of triumph and hope. It's a tune that will certainly put a smile on the faces of listeners.
Corsten shared that with this track, he wanted to "go back to the dancefloor" with "a deeper orientated track that still keeps the intimacy of where he just came from."
"Tomorrow" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Ferry Corsten shines on his latest single "Tomorrow." It is exactly what we need as the world is going through some trying times amid the pandemic. "Tomorrow" is uplifting, refreshing, and infectious. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Ferry Corsten and his music, check out his official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ferry Corsten back in January of 2019.
