Acclaimed German DJ and producer Felix Jaehn released his new single, the vivacious "Sicko" via Universal Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Felix Jaehn acknowledged that he feels that we all have a "sicko" inside of us. "We all have dark character traits that appear from time to time," he explained. "For a while, these traits took over and controlled my life. The song feeds of insane energy that Faangs, myself and the other writers felt in a late-night session when we wrote it."

When Jaehn first heard Gashi's performance of the hook and his verse on the record, he noted that he was "blown away" and he knew that the song is ready for listeners and fans.

"Sicko" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

It has a catchy melody that makes it almost impossible to get out of one's head the moment they hear this track. He joins forces with Gashi and Faangs, and they produce a true club banger. This pop-dance crossover tune will certainly ignite nightclubs, dance-floors, and music festivals.

The Verdict

Thanks to his previous exceptional tracks, and especially his latest release "Sicko," Felix Jaehn is poised to become the next big star in electronic dance music (EDM). H exudes a great deal of talent and charm. "Sicko" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about Felix Jaehn and his music, check him out on Facebook and on Instagram