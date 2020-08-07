Singer-songwriter Faith Schueler released her "One Love Song at a Time" EP earlier this year. Digital Journal has the scoop.
She allows her crisp, husky vocals to shine on the opening track "One Love Song at a Time," and it is followed by the power-ballad "Tell Me Everything," where she hits the high notes. Her looks are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Stephanie Quayle meets Kelsea Ballerini, and that should be taken as a compliment.
After the mid-tempo and sassy "Love Won't Let Me Leave," The EP closes with the glorious ballad "Right Now," where she leaves her listeners wanting to hear more.
Her One Love Song at a Time EP is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Faith Schueler stuns on her One Love Song at a Time EP. Each of the four songs on here are unique and impressive. There is a lot of variety and it is a showcase of Schueler's artistry. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Faith Schueler, check out her official website and her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram.