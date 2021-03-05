Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music On March 5, rising country artist Faith Schueler released her new lyric video for "Rainy Day Lover." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Rainy Day Lover" is a roots country tune with a soulful flare. It has an empowering message to it, especially for people that have been in difficult relationships; moreover, it is an optimistic song that people could easily stomp their feet to. It tells a story of somebody that is being used or caught up in an adverse relationship who then remembers their worth and understands that they deserve better. Eventually, they decide to leave that bad relationship and work towards the better life they have hoped for. "Rainy Day Lover" is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, "Rainy Day Lover" by Faith Schueler is expressive and memorable. Its lyric video garners two thumbs up. To learn more about She allows her crisp, sultry vocals to shine on her new tune "Rainy Day Lover." Schueler has a unique style to her, and she maintains solid control over her voice. "Rainy Day Lover" was co-penned by Marcus Hummon, Schueler, and Greg Bieck."Rainy Day Lover" is a roots country tune with a soulful flare. It has an empowering message to it, especially for people that have been in difficult relationships; moreover, it is an optimistic song that people could easily stomp their feet to.It tells a story of somebody that is being used or caught up in an adverse relationship who then remembers their worth and understands that they deserve better. Eventually, they decide to leave that bad relationship and work towards the better life they have hoped for."Rainy Day Lover" is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, "Rainy Day Lover" by Faith Schueler is expressive and memorable. Its lyric video garners two thumbs up.To learn more about Faith Schueler and her new single "Rainy Day Lover," check out her official website , and follow her on Twitter and Instagram More about Faith Schueler, Rainy Day Lover, Country Faith Schueler Rainy Day Lover Country