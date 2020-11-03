Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Nick Howard released the lyric video for his new song "Brave." Digital Journal has the exclusive premiere.
Howard was the 2012 winner of the hit German reality singing competition The Voice of Germany. His new song "Brave" is catchy and it has a heartwarming and empowering message that will resonate well with his fans and listeners.
His lyric video may be seen below.
Howard released this tune in the midst of both a pandemic and a period of global unrest. "This bizarre 2020 landscape inspired me to write a song that called on all of us to stand up for peace, tolerance, kindness, and for those less fortunate than ourselves," he remarked.
"I try to write music that inspires all of us to be better versions of ourselves and 'Brave' is no exception to this humble quest," Howard added.
"Brave" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Nick Howard charms on his new lyric video for his song "Brave." It is positive, infectious, and inspirational. There is something in it for everybody, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about British singer-songwriter Nick Howard and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
