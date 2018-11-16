On Friday, November 16, songstress Crystal Yates premiered her new song "I Want The Reason" exclusively on Digital Journal.
Yates' new holiday single "I Want The Reason" is an inspirational track from her forthcoming studio album, The Reason, which will be released via her independent record label, Silverado Records. It is moving both from a lyrical and sonic standpoint.
The listener can recall such powerhouse vocalists as Mariah Carey meets Kelly Clarkson, and that it meant as a compliment.
Crystal Yates' music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Crystal Yates' crystalline voice is pure as the driven snow on "I Want The Reason." Her vocals are warm and nostalgic, and the song certainly puts her fans and listeners into the holiday spirit. Radio ought to embrace this song and give it the chance that it deserves to be heard. "I Want The Reason" garners an A rating.
For more information on singer-songwriter Crystal Yates and "I Want The Reason," check out her official website and her Facebook page.