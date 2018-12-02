Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music On November 30, William Ryan Key, the former front-man and songwriter of the band Yellowcard, released his highly-anticipated new EP "Virtue." "Downtown (Up North)" is an acoustic masterpiece, and it will certainly touch his listeners on an emotional level. The title track tune "Virtue" deals with a painful breakup, where Key is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable through his music. The EP closes on a fitting note with the haunting "No More, No Less." Virtue by William Ryan Key is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about William Ryan Key and his new EP, check out his This new collection was released via The Lone Tree Recordings, and it is the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed Thirteen EP. It opens with the piano-driven "The Same Destination," which has a stirring vibe to it, that instantly lures the listener in his latest musical effort. It is followed by the melodically impressive "Mortar and Stone," where his vocals are smooth as silk."Downtown (Up North)" is an acoustic masterpiece, and it will certainly touch his listeners on an emotional level. The title track tune "Virtue" deals with a painful breakup, where Key is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable through his music. The EP closes on a fitting note with the haunting "No More, No Less."Virtue by William Ryan Key is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, William Ryan Key delivers on his new project Virtue. It showcases his confidence and growth as a contemporary singer-songwriter. There is something in it for everybody, and there are no filler tracks on this EP. Virtue garners an A rating.To learn more about William Ryan Key and his new EP, check out his official website More about virtue, William Ryan Key, Ep, yellowcard virtue William Ryan Key Ep yellowcard