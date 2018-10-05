Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music On September 18, former Judas Priest guitarist and co-founder K.K. Downing released his autobiography "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest" through Da Capo Press. Without giving too much away, fans and listeners of Judas Priest will be left in a state of shock. At the same time, it is a story that needed to be told. This autobiography is a must for any fans of Judas Priest; moreover, it is recommended for anybody who is interesting in reading about a man who was able to go beyond the means and redefine the ordinary, as Downing broke down the barriers, and helped mold heavy metal music into what it is today. His book is available on The Verdict Overall, K.K. Downing is a true revelation in his autobiography Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest. He destroys all of the myths, and allows the audience to get an inside glimpse of his life as a rocker of the iconic heavy metal group To learn more about K.K. Downing and his exceptional book, check out his Read More: Veteran rock star K.K. Downing chatted with Downing and Mark Eglinton co-wrote a cathartic book that may be challenging at times to read. He doesn't hold anything back and he reveals his conscience to his readers. It is filled with mystery and suspense. He proves that there is more to a band than meets the eye.Without giving too much away, fans and listeners of Judas Priest will be left in a state of shock. At the same time, it is a story that needed to be told.This autobiography is a must for any fans of Judas Priest; moreover, it is recommended for anybody who is interesting in reading about a man who was able to go beyond the means and redefine the ordinary, as Downing broke down the barriers, and helped mold heavy metal music into what it is today.His book is available on Amazon Overall, K.K. Downing is a true revelation in his autobiography Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest. He destroys all of the myths, and allows the audience to get an inside glimpse of his life as a rocker of the iconic heavy metal group Judas Priest . He keeps everything raw and authentic in an apologetic, badass fashion. This is a book that one can finish in two or three sittings. It garners an A rating. Rock on.To learn more about K.K. Downing and his exceptional book, check out his official website : Veteran rock star K.K. Downing chatted with Digital Journal in October of 2014. More about Judas Priest, kk downing, Book, Autobiography, Heavy metal Judas Priest kk downing Book Autobiography Heavy metal