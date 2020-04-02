Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Lisa Lambe (former lead singer of Celtic Woman) will release her new album "Juniper" on April 3 via Blue Élan Records on digital and CD formats. Equally memorable tunes are "All the Stars," "Someone Like You" and "Holding Back The Time," the latter of which is heavenly. After the poignant and atmospheric "Lighthouse," it closes with the title track "Juniper" and the midtempo, lead single "Tiny Devotions." Juniper is available on The Verdict Overall, Juniper by Lisa Lambe is a warm and polished studio offering, which is recommended for all fans of Lambe and Celtic Woman. They will not be disappointed since it has a soothing vibe to it. Juniper garners four out of five stars. To learn more about Lisa Lambe and her new solo album Juniper, check out her It opens with "North Star Rise," and it is followed by the crisp and haunting "Hunter's Moon" as well as "Vision in Grey." The album immediately breaks into the stirring "Dust and Sand." "Burning Love" has a retro vibe to it where the listener can slightly recall the early musical work of Stevie Nicks Equally memorable tunes are "All the Stars," "Someone Like You" and "Holding Back The Time," the latter of which is heavenly.After the poignant and atmospheric "Lighthouse," it closes with the title track "Juniper" and the midtempo, lead single "Tiny Devotions."Juniper is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music Overall, Juniper by Lisa Lambe is a warm and polished studio offering, which is recommended for all fans of Lambe and Celtic Woman. They will not be disappointed since it has a soothing vibe to it. Juniper garners four out of five stars.To learn more about Lisa Lambe and her new solo album Juniper, check out her Facebook page and her official website More about Lisa Lambe, juniper, Album, celtic woman Lisa Lambe juniper Album celtic woman