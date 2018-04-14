Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Eurythmics are back with three of their classic albums re-released on vinyl: "Sweet Dreams," "In The Garden" and "Touch." These records were released with RCA/Legacy Recordings. Over the course of their respected career in the music business, Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart) has secured over 20 international hits, with 80 million albums sold worldwide. Last year, they also received a nomination for the coveted The three vinyls, Sweet Dreams Are Made of This, In The Garden and Touch are available on In July of 2018, fans and listeners can also look forward to such Eurythmics albums on vinyl as Revenge, Savage and Be Yourself Tonight, followed by two additional albums in October. To learn more about Eurythmics, visit their These albums are warm and timeless, with the scratchiness and nostalgia that comes with any vinyl. They are a must for any fans of the pop-rock group Eurythmics, and what is great about them is that unlike iTunes (where fans can pick and chose their favorite Eurythmics songs to listen to and skip around), these collection can be enjoyed from front to back, in the comfort of one's record player at home. All of these three records earn an A rating, and they prove that the music of Eurythmics will stand the test of time. It is a great way to celebrate the 35-year anniversary of their Sweet Dreams album.Over the course of their respected career in the music business, Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart) has secured over 20 international hits, with 80 million albums sold worldwide. Last year, they also received a nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , and rightfully so.The three vinyls, Sweet Dreams Are Made of This, In The Garden and Touch are available on Amazon In July of 2018, fans and listeners can also look forward to such Eurythmics albums on vinyl as Revenge, Savage and Be Yourself Tonight, followed by two additional albums in October.To learn more about Eurythmics, visit their official homepage More about eurythmics, Vinyl, sweet dreams, Rock and Roll eurythmics Vinyl sweet dreams Rock and Roll