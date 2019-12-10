Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On December 9, the iconic musical duo Eurythmics stole the show at The Concert for The Rainforest Fund at New York's Beacon Theatre. "This is a joyous occasion and we want to be joyful because that is what makes us human," Lennox said. "Dave and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inviting us to perform for you tonight," she added, and they received enormous applause. They immediately broke into a stripped-down, acoustic version of "Here Comes the Rain Again," which was captivating, and midway through the song Stewart alternated to an electric guitar, where they rocked out the remainder of the tune in an upbeat fashion, where Lennox displayed her dynamic vocal range. "What a special occasion this has been," Lennox acknowledged, and they closed with their signature song "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which was utterly fantastic. Following these three songs, they took a bow and Lennox blew a kiss to the New York crowd. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Eurythmics, check out their Dave Stewart had the audience clapping along with them as they opened their set with "Would I Lie to You?" and they went nuts when Annie Lennox belted out the first verse. This marked their first performance together since 2014."This is a joyous occasion and we want to be joyful because that is what makes us human," Lennox said. "Dave and I want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inviting us to perform for you tonight," she added, and they received enormous applause.They immediately broke into a stripped-down, acoustic version of "Here Comes the Rain Again," which was captivating, and midway through the song Stewart alternated to an electric guitar, where they rocked out the remainder of the tune in an upbeat fashion, where Lennox displayed her dynamic vocal range."What a special occasion this has been," Lennox acknowledged, and they closed with their signature song "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which was utterly fantastic.Following these three songs, they took a bow and Lennox blew a kiss to the New York crowd.Overall, Eurythmics proved that they belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their music is still relevant as ever, and they sound as good as ever. Lennox showcased tremendous stage presence and charisma. Their live set garnered an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Eurythmics, check out their official homepage More about eurythmics, The Concert for The Rainforest Fund, New york, beacon theatre eurythmics The Concert for The ... New york beacon theatre