Grammy-nominated country singer-songwriter Eric Paslay charms on his new album "Nice Guy," which will be released on August 14.

It opens with the mid-tempo "Heartbeat Higher," where Sarah Buxton lends her heavenly harmony vocals, and it is followed by "Boat in a Bottle," and a haunting version of Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza," where Paslay makes it his own thanks to his rich, rumbling vocals.

He slows down the tempo with "Just Once" and equally impressive is the title track cut "Nice Guy." Other songs that stand out in this eclectic collection include "Under Your Spell," "Fingertips," and the gorgeous ballad "Wild And Young," who lyrics are poetic and liberating.

After the mellow and sultry "Endless Summer Dream," it closes with the heartfelt "On This Side Of Heaven," and the soaring acoustic ballad "Woman Like Her."

Nice Guy is available for pre-order on Apple Music and on Spotify

The Verdict

Overall, Eric Paslay showcases a great deal of personality in his latest studio offering, Nice Guy. It displays his growth and maturity as a singer-songwriter and as a storyteller. There is something in it for everybody. Nice Guy garners an 4.5 out of 5 stars.