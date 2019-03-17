Global music star Engelbert Humperdinck is able to put anybody in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with a video greeting on social media by singing a timeless Irish song.
Humperdinck wanted to take a quick moment to wish his fans and followers a "very happy St. Patrick's Day." "To everyone that is celebrating around the world this weekend, God bless you all and may you have a blessed day," he exclaimed via a post on Facebook.
The living music legend also treated his virtual audience to an a cappella rendition of the classic Irish tune "If You're Irish Come Into the Parlour," which was joyous, upbeat and sheer bliss.
At 82 years old, the English pop crooner shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. On April 5, Humperdinck will be performing at Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey.
To learn more about Englebert Humperdinck and his tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
