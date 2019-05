Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music On May 10, Englishman Engelbert Humperdinck surprised mothers everywhere by releasing his brand new Mother's Day song, "You." "You" was written for His career has surpassed five decades and he is regarded as one of the greatest traditional pop vocalists in the music industry. On November 23, Humperdinck will be performing at the "You" is available on The Verdict With his song "You," For more information on Engelbert Humperdinck, his tour dates and "You," check out his official Even at the ripe age of 83, his voice is rich and powerful as ever. "You" will definitely resonate well with his fans and listeners, especially the mothers."You" was written for Humperdinck by acclaimed British songwriters Jon Allen and Jake Fields. It starts off in a haunting fashion and it morphs into an anthem of grace and appreciation. Humperdinck's resonant vocals are smooth as silk.His career has surpassed five decades and he is regarded as one of the greatest traditional pop vocalists in the music industry.On November 23, Humperdinck will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island."You" is available on iTunes and on Amazon With his song "You," Humperdinck proves that he still is the reigning "King of Romance." "You" garners an A rating.For more information on Engelbert Humperdinck, his tour dates and "You," check out his official Facebook page More about engelbert humperdinck, You, mother's day, englishman engelbert humperdinc... You mother s day englishman