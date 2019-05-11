On May 10, Englishman Engelbert Humperdinck surprised mothers everywhere by releasing his brand new Mother's Day song, "You."
Even at the ripe age of 83, his voice is rich and powerful as ever. "You" will definitely resonate well with his fans and listeners, especially the mothers.
"You" was written for Humperdinck by acclaimed British songwriters Jon Allen and Jake Fields. It starts off in a haunting fashion and it morphs into an anthem of grace and appreciation. Humperdinck's resonant vocals are smooth as silk.
His career has surpassed five decades and he is regarded as one of the greatest traditional pop vocalists in the music industry.
On November 23, Humperdinck will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island.
"You" is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
With his song "You," Humperdinck proves that he still is the reigning "King of Romance." "You" garners an A rating.
For more information on Engelbert Humperdinck, his tour dates and "You," check out his official Facebook page.