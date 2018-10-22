It opens with the mellow ballad "Please Come Home for Christmas," and it immediately breaks into "Driving Home for Christmas" and "Christmas Song (I'm Not Dreaming of a White Christmas)."
Humperdinck tackles such Christmas classics as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Silent Night," and he does them all justice. He picks up the pace with "Around the Christmas Tree," and equally soothing is "A Christmas for the Family." It closes with "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and "Leise rieselt der Schnee," which he sings beautifully in German.
Warmest Christmas Wishes
is available on iTunes
and on Amazon
.
The Verdict
Overall, Engelbert Humperdinck
has done a tremendous job vocally on this new holiday collection, Warmest Christmas Wishes
. Each song on here is well-crafted, and the arrangements are neat and distinct. It is nostalgic, timeless and there is something in it for everybody. This new holiday project by Engelbert Humperdinck earns an A rating.
