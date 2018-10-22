Email
article imageReview: Engelbert Humperdinck releases nostalgic new Christmas album Special

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Music
Veteran English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck released his new holiday album, "Warmest Christmas Wishes," on October 12.
It opens with the mellow ballad "Please Come Home for Christmas," and it immediately breaks into "Driving Home for Christmas" and "Christmas Song (I'm Not Dreaming of a White Christmas)."
Humperdinck tackles such Christmas classics as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Silent Night," and he does them all justice. He picks up the pace with "Around the Christmas Tree," and equally soothing is "A Christmas for the Family." It closes with "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and "Leise rieselt der Schnee," which he sings beautifully in German.
Warmest Christmas Wishes is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Engelbert Humperdinck has done a tremendous job vocally on this new holiday collection, Warmest Christmas Wishes. Each song on here is well-crafted, and the arrangements are neat and distinct. It is nostalgic, timeless and there is something in it for everybody. This new holiday project by Engelbert Humperdinck earns an A rating.
Read More: Engelbert Humperdinck chatted with Digital Journal about his illustrious music career and future plans.
