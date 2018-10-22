Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Veteran English pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck released his new holiday album, "Warmest Christmas Wishes," on October 12. Humperdinck tackles such Christmas classics as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Silent Night," and he does them all justice. He picks up the pace with "Around the Christmas Tree," and equally soothing is "A Christmas for the Family." It closes with "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and "Leise rieselt der Schnee," which he sings beautifully in German. Warmest Christmas Wishes is available on The Verdict Overall, Read More: Engelbert Humperdinck chatted with It opens with the mellow ballad "Please Come Home for Christmas," and it immediately breaks into "Driving Home for Christmas" and "Christmas Song (I'm Not Dreaming of a White Christmas)."Humperdinck tackles such Christmas classics as "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "White Christmas" and "Silent Night," and he does them all justice. He picks up the pace with "Around the Christmas Tree," and equally soothing is "A Christmas for the Family." It closes with "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and "Leise rieselt der Schnee," which he sings beautifully in German.Warmest Christmas Wishes is available on iTunes and on Amazon Overall, Engelbert Humperdinck has done a tremendous job vocally on this new holiday collection, Warmest Christmas Wishes. Each song on here is well-crafted, and the arrangements are neat and distinct. It is nostalgic, timeless and there is something in it for everybody. This new holiday project by Engelbert Humperdinck earns an A rating.: Engelbert Humperdinck chatted with Digital Journal about his illustrious music career and future plans. More about engelbert humperdinck, Singer, Warmest Christmas Wishes, Album, Holiday engelbert humperdinc... Singer Warmest Christmas Wi... Album Holiday Christmas