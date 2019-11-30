On November 15, veteran music star Engelbert Humperdinck released his latest EP "Reflections" via the record label, OK! Good Records.
It opens with his moving ballad "You," for which he released a poignant music video for the song, and it immediately breaks into the Toby Keith-penned "Don't Let the Old Man In," which is bittersweet and compelling.
Equally impressive is the expressive and heartfelt "Angel on My Shoulder," and it is followed by "I'm Glad I Danced with You," a special duet with his granddaughter Olivia. The five-track EP closes with the mid-tempo and catchy "Ten Guitars."
His new Reflections EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. These new songs resonated well with the Long Island audience when he performed thy last week at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury.
The Verdict
Overall, Engelbert Humperdinck shines on his Reflections EP. It is warm, soulful, cathartic and filled with raw emotions. Humperdinck proves that he is one timeless artist that only gets better with age and experience.
To learn more about Engelbert Humperdinck and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
