Review: Eminem steals the show with 'Lose Yourself' at the Academy Awards Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Los Angeles - Best-selling rapper Eminem surprised everyone at the 2020 Academy Awards with a special performance of his hit single "Lose Yourself."
Eminem won the Oscar for "Best Original Song" for "Lose Yourself" back in 2003, however, he wasn't present at the Academy Awards that year to accept the award from presenter Barbra Streisand and to perform his smash single.
He more than made up for that last night with an enthralling and upbeat live rendition of "Lose Yourself," where the audience at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was singing along with him. He exuded a great deal of charm and charisma. Eminem proves that he only gets better with age and experience, and his song "Lose Yourself" is as relevant today as when he first released it back in the fall of 2002.
This journalist had the good fortune of seeing Eminem twice in New York in 2018, at Irving Plaza for Citi Sound Vault and at Governors Ball at Randall's Island Park, where "Lose Yourself" was a standout performance in both shows.
For more information on internationally recognized recording artist Eminem and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Eminem, Academy awards, Oscar, lose yourself
 
